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Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its Tesla stake by 18% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,542 shares and leaving it with 38,806 shares worth about $17.45 million.
  • Despite mixed institutional activity, Tesla still has broad ownership support, with 66.2% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions. Several analysts remain bullish, though the overall consensus rating is still Hold with an average price target of $398.42.
  • Tesla’s latest results showed EPS of $0.41, topping estimates, while revenue rose 15.8% year over year to $22.39 billion. The article also notes ongoing investor focus on Tesla’s autonomy and AI ambitions, including Optimus, robotaxis, and Full Self-Driving.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 397.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics, with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”
  • Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.
  • Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.
  • Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.
  • Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.
  • Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.
  • Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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