AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 11,662 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Broadcom were worth $255,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 170,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $52,837,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 39,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 347,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $107,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $374.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.47 and a 200-day moving average of $365.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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