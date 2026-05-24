AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Broadcom were worth $282,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Stolz & Associates PS purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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