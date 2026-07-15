AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,379 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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