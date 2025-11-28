Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,346 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $333.74.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $344.57 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

