Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 18,322 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.65, a P/E/G ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.80.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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