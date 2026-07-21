Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,278 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 143,939 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Zillow Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $331,490.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,616,161.46. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,554,981. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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