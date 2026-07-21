Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,884 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations.

Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated.

Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook.

Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high.

Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high. Neutral Sentiment: News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact.

News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance.

Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Eli Lilly fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting a weaker short-term trading tone.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,146.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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