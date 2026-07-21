Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,417 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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