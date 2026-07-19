Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,143.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here