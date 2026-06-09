Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,810 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 130,343 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $182,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,534,970 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $207,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,959 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 246,299 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 165,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.4%

APH opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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