Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,162,140 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 2,041,357 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.9% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Amphenol worth $1,373,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,249 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $108,011,000 after acquiring an additional 169,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Amphenol by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,557 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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