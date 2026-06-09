Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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