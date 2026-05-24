Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Trimmed by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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