Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,549 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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