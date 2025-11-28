Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $119,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

APH stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

