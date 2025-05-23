América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of América Móvil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

