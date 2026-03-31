Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Amrize worth $255,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amrize during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Amrize during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amrize in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $954,611.04. This trade represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 3,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,840. This trade represents a 13.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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