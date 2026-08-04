Amundi Acquires 1,801 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,422 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Amundi's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $877,406,000 after acquiring an additional 840,803 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $700.07 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $555.60 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.28 and a 200 day moving average of $658.64.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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