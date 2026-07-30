Amundi Acquires 54,237 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,718 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.39% of Quanta Services worth $318,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after buying an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. CICC Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $645.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $745.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $682.41 and its 200 day moving average is $610.16. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here