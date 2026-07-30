Amundi Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Amundi raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 899,409 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.49% of Capital One Financial worth $559,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 19.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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