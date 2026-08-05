Amundi Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,282 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.23% of Ingredion worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 , above the $2.71–$2.73 consensus range, while revenue of $1.85 billion also topped estimates and rose about 1% year over year. The earnings and sales beats likely helped drive the stock higher. Ingredion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $2.71–$2.73 consensus range, while revenue of also topped estimates and rose about 1% year over year. The earnings and sales beats likely helped drive the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: The company said shareholders accepted Ingredion’s 595 pence all-cash offer for Tate & Lyle . Management expects the transaction to generate approximately $130 million in annual run-rate synergies by 2030 , potentially strengthening Ingredion’s specialty ingredients platform and long-term growth profile. Ingredion Anticipates 2026 Adjusted EPS While Progressing Tate and Lyle Deal

The company said shareholders accepted Ingredion’s . Management expects the transaction to generate approximately , potentially strengthening Ingredion’s specialty ingredients platform and long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Texture & Healthful Solutions sales grew 5% to $627 million . Ingredion also highlighted an AI-based texture-development tool and continued demand for better-for-you food products, reinforcing the growth potential of its higher-value specialty business. Ingredion Launches AI Tool and Targets Texture

Texture & Healthful Solutions sales grew . Ingredion also highlighted an AI-based texture-development tool and continued demand for better-for-you food products, reinforcing the growth potential of its higher-value specialty business. Neutral Sentiment: Ingredion reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.30 to $10.90 and reported EPS guidance of $9.15 to $9.75. The adjusted range remains broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is below the consensus estimate of $10.83.

Ingredion reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of and reported EPS guidance of $9.15 to $9.75. The adjusted range remains broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is below the consensus estimate of $10.83. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability weakened: reported EPS fell to $1.78 from $2.99, adjusted operating income declined 5%, and reported operating income dropped 31%. Food & Industrial Ingredients U.S./Canada sales fell 7% to $488 million. The Tate & Lyle transaction also carries financing, regulatory and integration risks. Ingredion Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ingredion's payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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