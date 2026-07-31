Amundi Buys 29,436 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Amundi raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $173,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Monolithic Power Systems beats expectations in strong Q2

Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q3 revenue outlook was well above Wall Street’s forecast. The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Monolithic Power Systems quarterly earnings data

The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing MPWR’s AI growth prospects. Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Could Monolithic Power Systems’ lofty earnings projections reframe its AI investment narrative?

Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Monolithic Q2 earnings key metrics

Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting shareholders regarding possible fiduciary-duty issues involving company insiders. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but such announcements can create short-term headline and reputational risk. Shareholder fiduciary-duty investigation notice

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $706.00 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,443.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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