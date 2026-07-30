Amundi Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Amundi decreased its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588,960 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 1,323,461 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Barrick Mining worth $309,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on B. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barrick Mining Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:B opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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