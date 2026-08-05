Amundi Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Amundi reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.15% of Saia worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,917 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saia by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,800 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,637 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 58.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

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Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.32 and a 52-week high of $494.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.20 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.19%.Saia's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $527.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Saia from $477.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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