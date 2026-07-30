Amundi Has $507.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Amundi boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130,700 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 831,125 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.68% of Kinder Morgan worth $507,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 90,593 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here