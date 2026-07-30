Amundi Has $529.38 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Amundi grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370,938 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 1,542,655 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.58% of CVS Health worth $529,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,219,756 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $446,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,760,511 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,012,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Positive Sentiment: CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Health100 Earns Industry Accreditation

Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. X and WFA Settle Litigation

X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Potentially ending Medicare Part D subsidies for 2027 is the most significant near-term concern. Investors may be reassessing CVS’s Medicare exposure, even as the company continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth and recent operating momentum. Potential Medicare Part D Subsidy Changes

CVS Health Trading Down 3.0%

CVS opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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