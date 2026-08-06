Amundi Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Amundi cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,253 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 2,197,779 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.14% of Lyft worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lyft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $470,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 87.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,930 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 497,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lyft by 12.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,188 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Lyft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered Lyft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.43.

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Lyft Stock Down 1.5%

Lyft stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 705,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,594,254.61. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $75,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 335,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,615,970.88. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,950. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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