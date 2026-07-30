Amundi Has $8.07 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Amundi boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,277,256 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Amundi's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amundi owned about 0.55% of Broadcom worth $8,067,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Trading Down 2.8%

AVGO opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.11 and a 200-day moving average of $367.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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