Amundi Increases Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Amundi increased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,131 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 171,187 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.93% of Targa Resources worth $502,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 59.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,375 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 212.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $264.71 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $291.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Targa Resources's payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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