Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413,228 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 34,359 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.35% of Truist Financial worth $202,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 259.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 13,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $693,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,986 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,689. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial's payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "mixed" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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