Amundi Purchases 122,179 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Amundi increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,047 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,179 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.47% of American Electric Power worth $333,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 937,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in American Electric Power by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,174,903 shares of the company's stock worth $135,479,000 after acquiring an additional 927,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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