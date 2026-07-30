Amundi Purchases 250,780 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Amundi increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 250,780 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.57% of CME Group worth $612,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,368,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $291.81.

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CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $265.44 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.31 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 325 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,050,111.94. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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