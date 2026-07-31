Amundi Purchases 296,545 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Amundi boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 296,545 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of Apollo Global Management worth $186,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of APO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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