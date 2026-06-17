Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $395.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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