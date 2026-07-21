Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Sandisk comprises approximately 3.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 2.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,743.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,056.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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