Andina Capital Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Andina Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,795 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. now owns 518,114 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $90,359,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $151.49 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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