Andra AP fonden Acquires 86,463 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,463 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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