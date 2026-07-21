Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $951,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,712.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,855.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,549.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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