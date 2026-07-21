Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,870 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $48,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company has a market cap of $354.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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