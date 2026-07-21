Andra AP fonden Purchases 103,374 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Oracle were worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Article title

CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Article title

Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Article title

Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also announced a partnership with IMSA Labs and launched an Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, showing continued efforts to expand its AI and cloud ecosystem, though this news is not strong enough to offset the current sentiment drag. Article title

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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