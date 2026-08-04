Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,211 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. GatePass Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,713,677 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,571,354,000 after buying an additional 1,338,411 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 79,289 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 226,060 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $57,372,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Apple Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow, But What is the Best AAPL Play?

Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Positive Sentiment: A reported deal with PlasmaSolve could help Apple develop thinner, stronger device finishes by using software simulations before factory testing, potentially improving manufacturing yields and reducing testing costs. Apple Stock Drops as PlasmaSolve Deal Targets Thinner and Stronger Devices

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $344.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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