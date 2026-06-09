Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,300,410 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,235,785,000 after buying an additional 458,014 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software giant's stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the software giant's stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $408.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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