Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $379.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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