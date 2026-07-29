Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO is Regal Partners Ltd's 3rd Largest Position

Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 280,585 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 7.7% of Regal Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $141,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $153.29. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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