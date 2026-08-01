Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 165,974 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,850,000 after purchasing an additional 155,857 shares during the period. Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 189,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $153.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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