Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 64,137 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $48,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after buying an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 630,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $84,029,000 after buying an additional 120,558 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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