Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,479 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $112.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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