Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,198 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,591 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 74,198 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $37,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,450 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.9%

GLW stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $230.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

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