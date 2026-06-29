Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $251.52 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $253.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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